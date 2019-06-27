HUGHES, Ann McCurdy Ann McCurdy Hughes passed away on June 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her former husband, David James Hughes, her parents Louise and Julius McCurdy, her son David James Hughes, Jr, her daughter Janice Louise Hughes Dalton, her son-in law Richard Dalton and her son-in-law, William Jackson Hamilton. She was born on November 25, 1926 and grew up in Decatur, Georgia, graduated from Decatur Girls High and attended Sullins College and Agnes Scott College. She was a member of the Junior League of Decatur, where she helped to establish the Hearing Center. She served on the boards of the Florence Crittenton Home, The Dekalb YMCA, The Decatur Rape Crisis Board, and the Camp Fire Girls Council. She was a Camp Fire Girl leader for both her daughters. She was very active in the women of the church at Emory Presbyterian Church. For the last 15 years, Ann has resided at Kingsbridge Retirement Center where she has enjoyed many close friendships. Ann is survived by two children, Judy Hughes Hamilton and James Augustus Hughes (Susan) and grandchildren Jody Hamilton, James Hamilton (Amy), Justin Hamilton (Cecily) and Ryan Hughes, Patrick Hughes, and Fred Hughes (Lexi), Anne Richardson Lackey(Mark) and eleven great grandchildren. There will be a Memorial Service Saturday, June 29 at 2 pm at Emory Presbyterian Church, 1886 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta, GA 30307. The Reverend Andy Acton officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emory Presbyterian Church. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary