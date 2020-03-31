|
JACOB, Ann Marie Ann Marie Jacob, age 87, of Atlanta and Highlands, NC, died peacefully at home, of congestive heart failure, Wed., March 25, 2020. New York native transplanted to Atlanta in the early Sixties, Ann established one of the longest-lived female-owned businesses in the Southeast, Ann Jacob Gallery. Survivors include daughters Yvonne Spiotta (Robert) of Atlanta, and Yvette Schorsch (David) of Woodbury, CT; and granddaughters Marguerite and Marianna Spiotta, and Lizzie Schorsch. Read full obituary at: www.leafcremation.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2020