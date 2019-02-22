JONES, Ann Ann Seltzer Jones passed away early morning on February 20, 2019. Ann was born in Jamaica, NY on February 27, 1937 to the late Claire and David Seltzer. She grew up in Flushing NY, lived in Philadelphia and then in 1969 moved with her 2 young daughters to Atlanta. There she worked with her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Ike Feldman, of blessed memory, and many other family members at the Carriage House Furniture stores. In 1988, Ike introduced Ann to George Jones. George and Ann would marry and have a splendid romance for the next 28 years, until George's death in January 2017. Ann was a courageous fighter until the end battling breast cancer, diabetes, kidney and heart disease. She is survived by her daughters, Robin (Barry) Phillips and Wendy (Timothy) Varn; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Matthew) Covington, Travis Plage and his fianc?e Nhi Yen Dam, Emily Phillips, Callan Phillips (Walker Davis) and Dani Varn; and her 2 great granddaughters Mattleyn and Willa. She is also survived by her sister Marjorie Isaac of Monroe Township NJ, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral service for Ann will be held Sunday February 24, 2019 at 1:30 pm at The Temple. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ann's memory to the Georgia 2 Day Walk for Breast Cancer, The Temple or the Friends of Piedmont Hospital. Ann's family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at Piedmont Hospital, Weinstein Hospice and Dr Gauthan Viswanathan for their wonderful care of Ann. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019