KIEFFER, Ann Crain Ann Crain Kieffer, daughter of Hurd and Francis Crain, passed away on Friday, December 27th. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Kieffer and her grandson, Christopher Hardaway. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Faith Hardaway (Ernest), Brooks Kieffer (Kathy), and Happy Farber (Derrick), as well as four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Ann was born and raised in Atlanta and graduated from Sacred Heart high school. In the 70's she was a preschool teacher and taught art at Chastain Park. Later she began working with Dell Asher holding estate sales. They were well known as 10-4 Exclusively. She was a member of the Church of the Apostles. Please join us to celebrate Ann's Earthly life and her new life in heaven with our Creator. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Church of the Apostles, 3585 Northside Pkwy. NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 11 AM. There will be a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Leading The Way or Leading the Way (ltw.org), Bonclarken Conference Center (bonclarken.org) Hope and Mercy Mission (PO Box 22, Plymouth, MA 04969) Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, Brunswick, GA www.edomillerandsons.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 31, 2019