Services
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 972-3155
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Winder, GA
View Map
Ann Kilman Obituary
KILMAN, Ann Ann Kilman, age 70, of Dacula, Georgia died February 18, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Grady Kilman; her son, Mike Kilman, Clarkesville, Georgia; her daughter, Amy (Mike) Czaja, her granddaughter, Elizabeth Czaja of Raynham, Massachusetts; and one sister, Susan Stockholm, The Woodlands, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father, George Edward Tilley, and her mother, Eula Cecilia Brasseaux of Lafayette, Louisiana. Born in Houston, Texas on November 13, 1949, Ann grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana where she graduated as class Valedictorian at Our Lady of Fatima in 1967. She attended the University of Louisiana-Lafayette on a Knights of Columbus scholarship and graduated with a B.A. degree in Upper Elementary Education in 1971. Beginning her teaching career at Carencro Elementary School in Louisiana, Ann continued to teach for 46 years, including 29 years at Lanier Middle School in Suwanee, Georgia. After her formal retirement in 2002, Ann continued to teach in Gwinnett County Schools at Crews Middle School and Sweetwater Middle School. She was a dedicated teacher who passionately cared for her students and her profession. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Eternal Hills Funeral Home in Snellville, Ga. A Funeral Mass will be at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winder, Georgia on Monday February 24, at 1:00pm. Please express condolences by visiting; www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2020
