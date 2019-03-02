BEASLEY (Jeffreys), Ann Lee Ann Lee Jeffreys Beasley passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019 and went to join her husband, Ernest, in heaven. She died of natural causes at age 90 after a several year battle with declining memory. Ann Lee was born in Utica, NY on September 19, 1928 to Lee and Janet Balch Jeffreys. Muffy, as she was affectionately called had a wonderful childhood with her 3 older brothers and younger sister. When she was a teenager, the family moved to Sacramento, CA and then to Washington, DC for her father's work with the military during World War II. In Washington, DC, Ann Lee attended Sibley Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and received her RN Diploma in 1950. She met her future husband, Dr. Ernest W. Beasley, Jr., during this time when they were both in training. On July 1, 1950, she was married to her "Sweetheart" and the happy couple moved to Atlanta, GA. Three weeks later, Ernest was called to serve in the Korean War. She then went to work at the old Saint Joseph's Hospital in downtown Atlanta until his return when they started their family. Ann was a loving wife, mother and friend. Her many close friendships dated back to the 1950's and were still going strong until the end. She made friends easily through her favorite activities of tennis, bridge, gardening, cooking and many more. Her warm personality and her love of parties made everyone feel welcome in her home. Though born in upstate New York, she personified Southern graciousness, charm and hospitality. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years Ernest, and by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth "Mimi" Beasley. She is survived by her other children; Janet Ann Greer (Glen), Ernest W. Beasley III (Stephanie) and Babs Paine (Joe), 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. The memorial service will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, on Monday March 4 at 1 pm with the Reverend Dr. G. Gil Watson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Prior to the service the immediate family will gather for private interment at Marietta Campground Cemetery. The family especially wishes to thank the wonderful employees of Belmont Village Buckhead and Capstone Hospice who cared lovingly for her during her final months. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of ones choice in memory of Ann. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019