Services
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Ann Lemasters Obituary
LEMASTERS, Ann M. Ann M. Lemasters age 85 of Roswell, GA. passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 after a lengthy battle with alzheimer's . She loved being a wife and mother and she enjoyed gardening and crafts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene E. Lemasters in 2007. She is survived by her daughter, Debby Lemasters of Roswell; son, Denny and his wife, Deni Lemasters of Ravenna, OH; granddaughter, Kera Leskover and grandson, Craig Lemasters. The family would like to thank her friends at Lebanon Baptist Church, AGAPE Hospice and the staff at Waterford Hidden Lakes for you continuous love and support.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery. The Lemasters family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Northisde Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 28, 2019
