MARSDEN, Ann Ann Louise Spencer Marsden, 80, passed December 29, 2019, at Village Park at Spalding Assisted Living, Peachtree Corners, GA. She leaves sons Christopher T. (Alex Lowe), William M. (Christie), grandson William J., and brother Bruce M. Spencer (Pamela) of Maryland. Mrs. Marsden was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a sister, Mary Judith Bradford of Nevada. She made Peachtree Corners her home for the past 23 years. Born March 14, 1939, and raised in Grosse Pointe, MI, Mrs. Marsden was the daughter of Detroit Commonwealth Edison Treasurer Edward Mallory Spencer and Ruth Irene Pettibone Spencer. A gifted pianist, he attended the Detroit Academy of Music before graduating from Grosse Pointe South High School in 1957. In 1961, Mrs. Marsden graduated from the University of Michigan with degrees in English and Journalism, later working in the public relations department of Detroit ComEd. That same year, she met William "Bill" Marsden at a dance hosted by the Grosse Pointe War Memorial. The couple were married in St. Paul's Church on the Lake in 1962. In addition to raising two sons, Mrs. Marsden enjoyed working as an aerobic fitness instructor from 1976 to 1989. She actively supported her husband's career as an educator, a Xerox sales executive, and an officer and motivational speaker with the Zig Ziglar Corporation. When Bill was named publisher of Builder/Architect Magazine in 1992, Ann oversaw the editorial duties, writing, proofing and fact-checking most of the content. Until recently, the Marsdens attended Peachtree Corners Presbyterian Church. Both were members of the Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association (ALTA) and the Racquet Club of the South. When Bill retired in 1997, the couple led an active lifestyle, travelling extensively. When he began to exhibit symptoms of dementia, Ann worked tirelessly as his primary caregiver until his passing in 2017. Ann Marsden will be remembered by all who knew her as a selfless mother, a devoted wife and a loving, generous friend. Her sense of humor, lively intelligence and gentle spirit shall be sorely missedher passing will be mourned by those who loved her for many years to come. Mrs. Marsden's final arrangements will be attended to by H. M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill. An informal celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 11 AM, Village Park at Spalding, 5701 Spalding Drive, Norcross, GA 30092.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 12, 2020