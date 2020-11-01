1/
Ann Murray
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MURRAY (ALLEN), Ann

Nov. 12, 1923 - Sept. 25, 2020

Ann Allen Murray, age 96, of Buckhead in North Atlanta, passed away peacefully on a Friday afternoon, Sept. 25, 2020.

She was predeceased by her parents, Tom and Nell Allen, her two brothers, Tom and Bob Allen, and by her husband of six decades, Thomas M. Murray, Sr., long time owner of Buckhead Hardware.

She is survived by her 4 sons (and their spouses), Tim, Jimmy, Bob (Cathy), and Bill (Kitti), 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, a niece, 6 nephews and their families, along with members of her Sunday school class and church, many close friends and several longtime and very caring neighbors.

Ann was not only an avid bowler who competed nationally for 50 consecutive years, but she was also a regional tennis champion.

In addition to spending time with her family and friends, she loved children and animals, reading, watching televised sports, traveling, line dancing, Big Band swing music and pumpkin pie.

For many years, Ann Murray volunteered to help feed the homeless and jobless in Atlanta's Techwood area. She was also an active, longtime member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church.

A memorial service is planned for 11 AM, on Thursday, Nov. 12 (her 97th birthday), in the sanctuary of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church (2715 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta.)

For details about attending the service or watching it over the internet via livestream, visit www.AnnMurrayMemorial.org.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
4048519900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved