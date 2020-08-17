1/1
Ann Norvell
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORVELL, Ann Ann Lumpkin Norvell, 93, a native Atlantan and lifelong resident of Buckhead died on Friday August 14, 2020. Born on October 26, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Martha Scott Lumpkin and Roy Carlton Lumpkin. She attended E. Rivers Elementary and was a graduate of North Fulton High School. A charter member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, she served for many years in a variety of volunteer roles including chairing the Wedding Guild and the Decorating Committee. She was also a Life Member of the Women of the Church. Ann taught ballroom dancing during the 1940's through the 1960's at Arthur Murray Dance Studio and Margaret Bryan Dancing School. Ann married Ned Wilson Norvell from Chattanooga, Tennessee, who was the one and only love of her life, on October 8, 1942. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Wilson Norvell in 1988, her granddaughter, Pamela Poole Clayton in 2001, and her sister, Marie Lumpkin Morrison, in February 2020. Surviving are her daughters, Beverly Norvell Ferguson (Dwight), Carol Norvell Voglesonger (Tom), Cathy Norvell Landers (Lee), brother-in-law, Malcolm Morrison, Scott and Cory Voglesonger, Jay Poole, Amy Landers Arnett, Ashley and Will Landers, and 15 great grandchildren. Service's celebrating the life will be conducted on Wednesday, August 19th, at 2 PM, at the Arlington Chapel of H. M. Patterson & Son, 173 Allen Road NE in Sandy Springs. Afterward there will be an interment service at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Smile Train, Doctors Without Borders, or Shriner's Hospital in memory of Ann Lumpkin Norvell. To be sure that our grief is not compounded by friends and family getting ill due to exposure at the service, the funeral home will require that masks be worn and keep at least 6 feet distant from anyone not living in your home. We hope you understand our concerns for everyone's wellbeing and attend the celebration of life.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Interment
Arlington Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
4048519900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved