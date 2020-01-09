Services
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Hatfield Auditorium of the Alpharetta First Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Hatfield Auditorium of the Alpharetta First Baptist Church
Ann Phillips Obituary
PHILLIPS, Ann Ann Phillips, age 82, passed away on January 7, 2020. She was a lifelong member of Alpharetta First Baptist Church and worked on staff as the childcare coordinator for 24 years. For the past 18 years she has been a preschool teacher at the Alpharetta Christian Academy. She loved her 2 cats tremendously! She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Sims (Travis) of Alpharetta and son, Steve Phillips of Atlanta. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Hatfield Auditorium of the Alpharetta First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to the Alpharetta First Baptist Church. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 9, 2020
