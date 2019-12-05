|
|
CONNER (PLEUNE), Ann Ann Pleune Conner, a resident of St. Anne's Terrace in Atlanta, died peacefully on Monday, December 2 after an extended illness. Ann was born in Battle Creek, MI and was the eldest child of the late Russell Edward Pleune and the late Noreen Ingelse Pleune. Ann was a graduate of Temple High School in Temple Texas. She attended Hope College in Holland, MI and SMU in Dallas, TX. She met her beloved husband of 60 years, Edwin Conner, while attending Southern Methodist University in Dallas. After college, Ann spent 7 years living in Dallas working as a "stewardess" for American Airlines which was a time in her life that she always treasured and talked often about. After their marriage in 1960, Ann and Ed lived the majority of their life in Augusta, Arkansas where Ed ran the family farm. In retirement, Ann and Ed moved first to Memphis Tennessee then later relocated to Atlanta to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Ann was an active member of Chapter L of P.E.O. in Augusta, Arkansas. While living in Memphis, Ann was an active member of the Memphis Arts & Garden Club, Random Readers Book Club, Ikebana, and the Memphi Social Club. In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her brother, Peter Pleune. She is survived by her two children, Mark Conner (Ansley) and Erin Conner Conrad (Stuart) and 8 grandchildren: Caroline Blair Huff (Taylor), Conner Blair (Gretchen), Preston Blair, Anna Blair, Grace Blair, Catherine Conner, Claire Conner and Liza Conner. She is also survived by her brother John Russell Pleune of Mandeville, LA and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 3098 St. Anne's Lane, Atlanta, GA 30327 on Friday, December 6 at 2:00PM. The family will receive visitors in the fellowship hall of the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Visiting Nurse Heath System/Hospice Atlanta 5775 Glenridge Drive, NE, Suite E-200, Atlanta, GA 30328
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 5, 2019