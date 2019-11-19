|
|
REED, Ann Funeral service for Mrs. Ann Middleton Reed will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 10 AM, at Allen Temple AME Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, NW, with The Reverend Dr. Susan H. Buckson, pastor, officiating, The Reverend Claude Ray James, Eulogist. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 9 AM. The family will receive friends on Tuesday (this evening) from 6 to 7 PM, in our chapel. Family and friends are requested to assemble at the church at 9:30 AM on the morning of the service. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 19, 2019