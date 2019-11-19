Services
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Allen Temple AME Church
1625 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard
View Map
REED, Ann Funeral service for Mrs. Ann Middleton Reed will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 10 AM, at Allen Temple AME Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, NW, with The Reverend Dr. Susan H. Buckson, pastor, officiating, The Reverend Claude Ray James, Eulogist. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 9 AM. The family will receive friends on Tuesday (this evening) from 6 to 7 PM, in our chapel. Family and friends are requested to assemble at the church at 9:30 AM on the morning of the service. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 19, 2019
