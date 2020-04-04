|
STUCKEY (REAGIN), Ann Mrs. Ann Reagin Stuckey, age 87, of Eastman, GA, went to be reunited with her husband, Frank, in heaven on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Belmont Village Senior Living in Atlanta, GA. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, at Orphans Cemetery, with Rev. Ted Goshorn officiating. Ann was born in Greensboro, GA on February 10, 1933 to the late Martha Hardman Reagin and Lloyd Odell Reagin. She grew up in Elberton, GA where she graduated from Elbert County High School and later attended Brenau University and the University of Georgia, where she was a member of Tri Delta Sorority. She met William Frank Stuckey, Sr. in Athens and they were married for over 61 years until his death in 2015. Ann was a member of Eastman First United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, tennis, cooking classes, her pets, and spending time with her wonderful family and friends. She is survived by 2 daughters, Marthan "Mopsy" Stuckey Aldridge (Doug) and Lowe Stuckey Bairstow (Andy) both of Atlanta, son, Frank Stuckey, Jr. (Emily) of Rome, 8 grandchildren, Janet Ann Ford (Ricky), Doug Aldridge, Jr. (Grace), Frank Stuckey Aldridge (Christine), Andrew Bairstow (Elizabeth), Will Bairstow (Megan), Tommy Bairstow (Laura), Reagin Stuckey Lawrence (Shawn), and Frank Stuckey, III (Abby), 14 great-grandchildren, Annie Ford, John Ford, Jake Ford, Fe Aldridge, Tripp Aldridge, Emory Aldridge, Liam Aldridge, Libby Gray Aldridge, John Curran, Anna Louise Aldridge, Liam Bairstow, Paul Lawrence, Elizabeth Jane Stuckey, and William Frank "Will" Stuckey, IV. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all who loved and cared for Ann in Eastman and Belmont Village in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Orphans Cemetery Association or Eastman First United Methodist Church. Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements. www.stokes-southerland.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 4, 2020