THORNTON, Ann Elizabeth Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Ann Elizabeth Thornton will be held at 11 AM on Thursday May 24, 2019 in the Dortch-Williamson Chapel. Pastor Rick Hayes officiating. Interment: College Park Cemetery. Public Viewing TODAY from 12-8 PM. She leaves to cherish her memories, Husband, Ivey Carl Thornton; daughters, Carla (Christopher) Nolden, Iris (Dejuan) Warner; and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296. (770) 907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2019