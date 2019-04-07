|
BURNETT, Ann Trimble Ann Trimble Burnett, 80, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on March 6, 2019. She was born on May 17, 1938 in Atlanta, GA. Ann was a successful Realtor in Atlanta for many years before retiring and moving to Florida in 2005 where she remained very active in the community. Ann is survived by her daughter Lynn David, 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandsons. A Memorial Service will be held 1pm, Sunday, Apr 14, 2019 at the clubhouse of Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club, Summerfield FL. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Avenue, Ocala FL 3474 or to a .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 7, 2019