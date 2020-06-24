Ann Wilson

WILSON (JOHNSON), Ann Elizabeth Ann was born January 27, 1930 in Palmyra, NY. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Carlton Johnson. She passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020 after a brief illness. Ann is survived by a loving family, three sons, and their wives, Chuck (Dawn), Greg (Jude), and Stu (Meg), two grandchildren, and six great-grandsons, Andy (Michelle) Wilson and their children Atticus, Julius, Jaxson, and Atlas, Kathleen (Michael) Gmuer and their children Reid and Parker. Ann was known for her quick wit and for her inclusiveness. Ann was a graduate of Skidmore College and later earned her Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Georgia. She was a case worker supervisor for DFACS in DeKalb County for many years until her retirement. She volunteered at the Carter Center and received several service recognitions. In addition, she was an Atlanta Olympic volunteer. She loved to travel and chose to live life to its fullest. Ann will be missed by her newer friends at Merrill Gardens, Woodstock and by her long-time friends of Avondale Estates (Mary and Barbara) and by the friends she made during her years at DFACS. Georgia Funeral Care Cremation Services of Acworth is handling the arrangements. A celebration of Ann's life will be held at a later time yet to be determined.