Obituary Condolences Flowers DORN, Anna M. Anna Melissa Dorn, of Blue Ridge, GA, passed away on April 16, 2019. She was born on August 8, 1977 in Opelika, AL and grew up in Griffin, GA. During her childhood, Anna spent her summers at Keystone Camp in Brevard, NC. She always said her time at Keystone was one of her fondest memories and was a very special time in her life. She rose through the ranks over the years and became a beloved counselor and made many lifelong friends there. She also received the camp's highest honor, Silver KC, in 1992. Anna was a graduate of Brenau High School and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Brenau University in Gainesville, GA. After graduation, Anna lived in Atlanta where she worked at Fox Sports and was a devoted nanny. She played tennis for the Atlanta ALTA League and completed multiple half-marathons. A favorite achievement was completing a 3 day Avon Breast Cancer Walk in honor of her cousin, Jana, to raise money to fight cancer. After Atlanta, Anna then moved to Blue Ridge, GA and began her real estate career at Summit Real Estate Group. She quickly became a Blue Ridge favorite as her social life and career escalated quickly. She loved spending time on Lake Blue Ridge, shooting skeet with friends and entertaining her close friends on her front porch. Most recently, she was instrumental in the refurbishment and opening of The Vault restaurant and then her real estate career continued with ReMax Town & Country. "Anna Banana," as she was affectionately known by all, was devoted to her two nephews, Sam and Ollie. She cared for them often and would take them on weekend trips, creating memories to last a lifetime. Additionally, Anna recently opened her home to care for a young man who needed support and love at a pivotal time in his life; Anna loved Chris like a son. Anna's reach was broad. A casual acquaintance became a best friend. She was a stranger to no one and loved by everyone. Her passion for life was evident in all that she did. She was known for being the life of the party. Her contagious smile, energy and humor were felt by all who knew her. Anna is survived by her mother, Catherine Faulk Dorn of Atlanta, GA and her father, Alan Gary Dorn, and his wife, Carol, of Auburn, AL. She is also survived by her sister, Angie Dorn Winckler, of Atlanta, GA, husband Morten and their two sons Sam and Oliver. Also surviving are her half-sister, Haley Dorn, and half-brother, Adam Dorn, of Auburn, AL and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Please drop by to share memories and celebrate the life of our beloved Anna on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1pm - 4pm at one of Anna's favorite places, Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. Atlanta, GA. In Anna's memory, donations may be made to Keystone Camp, Bill and Sue Ives Scholarship Fund, 4 Vanderbilt Park Dr., Suite 300, Asheville, NC 28803. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries