GARLAND, Anna Anna "Peck"Garland, 97, Child of God, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 15, 2019. Native Atlantan, the first born to James Richard Moore, Jr., and Nellie Alexander Moore. She was a graduate of Girls High School in Atlanta and the Art Institute of Atlanta. She was preceded in death by husband, Bartow Wynn Smith and husband, John Barnard Garland; her parents and siblings: James Moore, III, Johnnie Crutchfield, Georgia Booker, and John Moore. She is survived by sister Jane White. Children; Stephen, Dianne, Alan, Andrew, Amy and Brien. Grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, Georgia where she sang in the choir and was an active Women of the Church. Member of the Gene Wilson Class, and honored with a Life Time Membership. She will be fondly remembered for her gifts of song, art, custom boutique creations and knitting. A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 19, 2019, from 2 to 4 PM, at Mt. Vernon Towers, 300 Johnson Ferry Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 on Saturday, October 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Presbyterian Women, Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Atlanta, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 10, 2019