Anna Horton

HORTON, Anna Ruth Anna Ruth Horton, 82 years old, of Atlanta Georgia, passed away on August 13, 2020. Ruth was born in Fort Mill, South Carolina to Willie Mae and Doris Brown on October 8, 1937. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn T. Horton, and is survived by her daughter, Terri Moore (Jeff Moore) of Atlanta, Georgia, and her three grandchildren, Chance Jagger Moore and Morgan K. Walker of Atlanta, Georgia and Jesse T. Horton of Eagle, Colorado. The family wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to Brighton Gardens of Atlanta and Agape Hospice who ensured that Ruth's final days were comfortable, peaceful, and lived with dignity. Rest in peace, Mom. We will miss you terribly, and not a day will go by that we do not think of you and remember your constant support and encouragement. Our hearts are broken, but they burst with joy that you are in a better place. Life is a long, hard road, and you have earned your rest. We love you!


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 16, 2020.
