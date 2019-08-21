|
JOHNSON, Anna Elizabeth Celebration of Life services for Mrs. Anna Elizabeth Johnson, age 83, will be held Aug. 23, 2019, 11 AM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Final resting place Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294. Visitation will be held on Aug. 22, from 10 AM - 8 PM at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Ms. Johnson will be cherished by her loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 21, 2019