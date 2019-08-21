Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Anna Johnson

Anna Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON, Anna Elizabeth Celebration of Life services for Mrs. Anna Elizabeth Johnson, age 83, will be held Aug. 23, 2019, 11 AM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Final resting place Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294. Visitation will be held on Aug. 22, from 10 AM - 8 PM at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Ms. Johnson will be cherished by her loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 21, 2019
