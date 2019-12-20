Services
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
(770) 786-6177
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Richards Chapel United Methodist Church
426 Richards Chapel Road
Covington, GA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Richards Chapel United Methodist Church
426 Richards Chapel Road
Covington, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Sims

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Sims Obituary
SIMS, Anna Funeral Service for Mrs. Anna Ruth Reed Sims of Covington, GA will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 AM, Richards Chapel United Methodist Church, 426 Richards Chapel Road Covington, Georgia 30016, Rev. Robert L. Melson, Sr., Pastor, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Peeks Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories, six loving and devoted children, Mrs. Betty Giles, Ms. Peggy Sims, Ms. Vera Sims, Mr. Robert Sims, Mr. Lamar Sims and Mrs. Patrice Ponder; a loving brother, Mr. James E. Reed, Sr.; brother-in-law, Mr. Eddie Roy (Mildred) Sims; thirteen grandchildren, thirty-five great-grandchildren and twenty-two great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 9:30 AM until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at the family's residence at 10 AM. Family Visitation 6 8 PM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -