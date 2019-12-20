|
SIMS, Anna Funeral Service for Mrs. Anna Ruth Reed Sims of Covington, GA will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 AM, Richards Chapel United Methodist Church, 426 Richards Chapel Road Covington, Georgia 30016, Rev. Robert L. Melson, Sr., Pastor, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Peeks Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories, six loving and devoted children, Mrs. Betty Giles, Ms. Peggy Sims, Ms. Vera Sims, Mr. Robert Sims, Mr. Lamar Sims and Mrs. Patrice Ponder; a loving brother, Mr. James E. Reed, Sr.; brother-in-law, Mr. Eddie Roy (Mildred) Sims; thirteen grandchildren, thirty-five great-grandchildren and twenty-two great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 9:30 AM until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at the family's residence at 10 AM. Family Visitation 6 8 PM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 20, 2019