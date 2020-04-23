|
OWEN (GAY), Annabelle Annabelle Gay Owen, age 71, of Decatur GA and Sarasota FL, passed away on April 22, 2020. She was born on April 28, 1948 in Augsburg Germany to John F Gay and Melitta Schaefer Gay. She traveled the world throughout her childhood due to Mr. Gay's military career, living in places such as Berlin, Germany and Japan, before finally settling in Venice FL, where she graduated from Venice High School in 1967. In 1967, she married Paul Joseph Owen and moved to Sarasota FL. In 1970 she gave birth to her only child, Paul Joseph Owen Jr. Mrs. Owen was a homemaker, however also worked for the Sarasota County School System and Maas Brothers Department Store. She was a devoted Catholic and worshipped at St Thomas More in Sarasota for many years. She loved to travel and was especially proud of two spiritual and historical trips she took to Europe with the Dominican nuns she supported. Mrs. Owen also volunteered extensively for the Disabled American Veterans. She remained in Sarasota until 2018, when she moved to Decatur GA to be near her son. Mrs. Owen is survived by her son, Paul Joseph Owen, Jr, of Decatur GA, and two brothers: John F Gay, Jr, of Salinas, CA, and Raymond Gay. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to Best Friend Animal Shelter, The Atlanta Human Society, ASPCA, or Catholic Charities, in her name. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 23, 2020