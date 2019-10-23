Resources
ADDISON, Anne Jentzen Anne Jentzen Addison, a native Atlantan, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October, 20, 2019. Anne was born, on July 14, 1927, to Zula Myers Jentzen and Albert Harry Jentzen. She graduated from North Futon High School, Stephens College and the University of Alabama, where she was a very proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She married Ed Addison in 1950 and they were happily married for 69 years until Ed's death in February of this year. Anne was a consummate hostess with a welcoming smile and warm personality that made any guest feel welcome. She enjoyed playing bridge, cooking and gardening and was also a respected and accomplished flower show judge. She was a member of Northside Church and Northside Bible class, the Junior League of Atlanta, and the Rose Garden Club. She is survived by her two children, Lee Sanford (Sandy) and Edward Addison III (Susan), five grandchildren, Addison Sanford (Anne), Annie Meyer (David), Burke Addison, Will Addison (Agustina), and Halle Addison, as well as her sister-in-law, Dot Addison and several nieces and nephews. The family is deeply grateful to Irene Pope, Caroline Echols, Mae Monford, Sherronda Edmonds, Andrea Stillwell, Shirley Matthews and Homestead Hospice for their care, service, and loving devotion. Friends are invited to attend a Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving on Thursday, October 24, at 11:00 am at Northside Church, 2799 Northside Drive, NW Atlanta, GA 30305, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or to Northside church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
