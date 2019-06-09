ALEXANDER, Anne Mrs. Anne Lindsey Alexander, age 80, of Roswell, Georgia passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Anne was born in Nashville, Georgia, a daughter of the late John T. Lindsey and Sallie McNabb Lindsey. Anne studied at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, utilizing her Library Science degree in her work at Emory University Medical Library in the early 1960s. She was most proud of her contribution to the bibliography for The Heart book by doctors Hurst and Logue, for which she was thanked by the authors in the preface. Later Anne became active in her local parish St. Jude Catholic Church as an Eucharistic Minister, a member of St. Anne's Circle and as chairman of the Women's Guild. She spent her leisure time on the tennis courts at Spalding Woods Club, serving and volleying on her ALTA team. Proud of her Scottish heritage, Anne held several leadership positions in Clan Lindsay Association, USA, and participated in the Scottish Games at Stone Mountain and Grandfather Mountain. She tended her garden and watched Atlanta Braves games, keeping track of the team statistics. And for nearly 30 years, she and her husband played on 'The Old People' trivia team, which they founded. Anne will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her. Along with her parents, Anne is preceded in death by her six siblings. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-five years, Harry P. Alexander, Jr.; two daughters, Frances Foley (Michael) of Greer, South Carolina and Margaret Brenner (Peter); two grandchildren, Lindsey Foley Ferreira (Kurt) and Alexander Foley; one great grandchild, Verna Grace Ferreira; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. A visitation with the family will be held from six o'clock in the evening until eight on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Roswell Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass to honor the life of Anne Alexander will be held at 10:30 in the morning on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Saint Peter Chanel Catholic Church, Roswell, Georgia. Private interment in St. Augustine, Florida. In addition to customary floral remembrances, donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul or to the . Please visit www.roswellfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences with the family. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary