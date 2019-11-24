Services
Anne Barnwell


1923 - 2019
Anne Barnwell Obituary
BARNWELL (MARTIN), Anne Lister Anne Lister Martin Barnwell, age 96, died peacefully at home on Nov. 21, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, VA, on July 22, 1923 to James Bryan Martin and Pauline Saabye Martin. She moved to Atlanta at age 15 and graduated from Girls' High in 1941. Anne graduated in 1944, from the University of Georgia where she was a member of Chi Omega and was the women's editor of Pandora. In later life, she was a Bridge Life Master attaining silver level. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles M. Barnwell, Jr., and is survived by her children, Anne Harshaw (Jimmy), Mary Eddy (Mike), Charlie Barnwell (Joan), Stephen Barnwell (Brian), 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Weinstein Hospice or the Cathedral of St. Philip where a family service will be held.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 24, 2019
