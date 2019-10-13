|
|
BRAMLETTE (HICKS), Anne Wallace Anne Wallace Hicks Bramlette passed away on September 30, 2019 at Presbyterian Village in Austell, GA at the age of 95. Anne, born January 18, 1924 in Greenville, SC, was the daughter of James Edward Hicks and Olive Wharton Hicks. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jane Dail Roper. She is survived by Carl Allen Bramlette, Jr. her loving husband of 70 years, brother Dr. Jim Hicks of Greenville, SC, children Anne, Caran, Carla (Linda) and Jim, grandchildren Anne Claere, Allen (Lance), Lauren (Conor), Ashley, Clay and Jessie, great-grandchildren Josef and Ayden. Anne graduated with honors from Georgia State University with a Bachelor's degree in Art History. Among her many volunteer activities, she was a long-term docent and Chairperson of the Docent Committee at the High Museum of Art. A celebration of Anne's life will be held Thursday, October 17, 2 PM in the Lakeview Room of Presbyterian Village, Austell, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 13, 2019