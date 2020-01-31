|
Anne Cox Chambers, philanthropist, diplomat and Chairman of Atlanta Newspapers, has died. She was 100.
"Aunt Anne was a wonderful, kind and elegant lady who cared deeply about her family, her company and her country," said her nephew, Jim Kennedy, who served as Cox Enterprises chief executive officer from 1988 to 2008 and continues his leadership as chairman. "She took the responsibility of good fortune very seriously and gave back to the best of her ability to the many causes she cared about."
Chambers and her sister, Barbara Cox, who died in May 2007, were owners of the privately held Cox Enterprises since 1974, when their brother, James McMahon Cox Jr., died and control of the family trust passed to them.
Atlanta and the metro area holdings of Cox Enterprises were particularly special to her. Chambers served on the Cox board of directors and retained the title of chairman of Atlanta Newspapers.
""She loved Atlanta,"" said her grandson Alex Taylor, the current president and CEO of Cox Enterprises. "She was an inspiring and special woman in so many ways. She had an extraordinary life and made a big impact on Atlanta. We will all miss her very much.""
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 31, 2020