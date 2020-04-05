|
ESTES, Anne Anne Hagerty Estes of Decatur, Georgia, age 93, passed away early Thursday morning April 2, 2020. She had fallen and broken her hip and was in the hospital for treatment. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis Collier Estes, in 1998. She was also predeceased by her parents, Florie Coile Hagerty and Charles Holman Hagerty of Decatur, and her brother, Charles, who died at age 15. Born in Valdosta, on May 9, 1926, she attended elementary school in Waycross. She graduated from Decatur Girls High School in 1943 and from Agnes Scott College in 1947. She earned a master's degree in history from the University of Georgia, where she wrote her thesis on, "The Governorship of Wilson Lumpkin." She also received an Ed. S. (Educational Specialist) degree from Georgia State University. Early in her teaching career she taught in both kindergarten and elementary schools, including several years at Ponce de Leon Elementary in Decatur. She later taught at DeKalb College, Stone Mountain High School, and was Director of the Media Center at Decatur High School. She was Assistant Director of Callenwolde Arts Center when it first opened. Anne was a member of Decatur Presbyterian Church for over 60 years, a Girl Scout leader, and a member of the Junior League of DeKalb. She served on the Planning Commission in Decatur, volunteered in the PTA, and was a founding member of the Georgia Genealogical Society. Anne is survived by her daughters, the Rev. Coile Estes and her husband, Michael Mears, of Decatur, and Lea Jordan and her husband, David Jordan, of Liberty, South Carolina. She is also survived by three grandsons, Rob Hutton and his wife Jennifer, Josh Jordan and Bret Jordan, and by her step-granddaughter, Britni Jordan. Additionally, she is survived by four great grandchildren, Avery, Lauren, Cole and Adily Hutton, and by her cousin, Ann Hogan Grimes. She lived a long and meaningful life and will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Decatur Presbyterian Church. A. S. Turner & Sons.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2020