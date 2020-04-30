|
GODWIN, Anne Ellis Anne Ellis Godwin, beloved mother, grandmother and friend passed peacefully away Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 93. Anne was known for being generous with both her love and her time. She touched the lives of many by volunteering at Piedmont Hospital, Buckhead Christian Ministries, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and APS Mary Bethune Elementary where she tutored and read with the students. She was kind, loving, humble, and faithful. She had the special ability to make everyone around her feel accepted and loved. She exuded warmth and never missed an opportunity to tell those she cared about how special they were to her. Anne was reunited in heaven with the love of her life, Winfred Godwin, daughter Cathy Godwin and sister Mary Sattler. She will be greatly missed by her children Charlie Godwin (Jenny) and Mary Bailey (Ray) as well as her grandchildren Gabriel Godwin, Chloe Gorga, Andrew Godwin, Elizabeth Jeffers, Robert Ansley and Charlie Ansley, and her great grandchildren Emma and Avery Godwin, Luke and James Gorga and Sarah and Lauren Jeffers as well as many nieces.
