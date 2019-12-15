|
|
GOLDTHWAITE, Anne Anne Funke Goldthwaite, 94, of Atlanta, passed away on October 12, 2019, at Aspire Long Term Care in Birmingham, AL. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Randall Goldthwaite, Jr. She is survived by her son John R. Goldthwaite, III (Lora) of Asheville, N.C., daughter Lucy G. McCown (William) of Birmingham, granddaughters, Keely McCown (Patrick Lancaster) and Molly McCown (Josh Foster). Anne was a graduate of Washington Seminary, Atlanta; Marjorie Webster, Washington, DC and The Casements in Ormand Beach, FL. She met the love of her life, when she was sweet heart of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity at Emory University.. Anne's life interests included gardening, the Episcopal Church, taking Lucy to riding lessons, going to Lake Lanier, camping with Randy, learning TM with John, the Atlanta Symphony and spending time with extended family and friends. Anne was devoted to her dear mother, Berta Thomson Funke, who lived to be 108 years young thanks to the care overseen by her loving daughter. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 20, at 11 AM, in the Christ's Chapel, at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, in Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations to Episcopal Relief Fund or the Atlanta Botanical Gardens would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 15, 2019