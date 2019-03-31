GREENWOOD, Anne Anne Deborah (Sheck) Greenwood, 93, born in Baltimore, MD, passed peacefully on March 26th, 2019. Anne was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill Greenwood. Anne is survived by her children, William F. Greenwood III, Dee Greenwood-Romero (Abel), and Damian Greenwood (Sharon). She leaves behind to cherish her memory six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Anne is also survived by her brother, Bill Sheck of Millsboro, DE. She graduated proudly from the Institute of Notre Dame of Baltimore having spent the entire twelve years of her schooling at IND. She cherished her school friends and remained in touch with them throughout her life. Anne moved to Dunwoody, GA in 1970 with her family. She raised her children and then went to work at the DeKalb County Tax Commissioners office. She retired from DeKalb County in 1987. She enjoyed her retirement years while traveling with her husband. She was a member of the Dunwoody Garden Club and the Lucky Ladies investment club. Anne was loved dearly by her family, friends and all who made her acquaintance. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Brickmont of Milton for the loving care she received in the last months of her abundant life. There will be a funeral mass in the chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas church, Alpharetta, GA on Friday, April 12th at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to the . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary