LEE (SCHACHT), Anne



Dr. Anne Lee passed away peacefully in Atlanta, Georgia on November 17, 2020, with family at her side. She was 91 years old. As a sociologist specializing in demography, Dr. Lee studied everything: people, places, movements, economics, education and public health. She was a researcher, a teacher, a leader, and always active with helping others. She entertained family, friends, colleagues, and guests from around the world. She was a lifelong Girl Scout having been a Scout, a troop leader, and served on the local and national boards. She remained active politically and never missed voting in an election. Anne was born in Philadelphia in 1929, the youngest of five children. She attended the University of Pennsylvania on a full academic scholarship and graduated in 1950. While at Penn, she met Everett S. Lee, and they were married in 1950. She later got her PhD in demography from the University of Pennsylvania. She taught at the Wharton School and Nursing School at the University of Pennsylvania, The University of Massachusetts, and the Medical College of Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett S Lee, and her eldest daughter, Dorothy A Lee. She is survived by her children Deborah S Lee (John), John S Lee (Deb) and Sarah E Lee; four grandchildren: Lee (Ellen), Kristen (Palmer), Chris, and Kay; and four great-grandchildren: Laura, Ansley, Hailey and Hudson. Due to the on-going pandemic, there will be no funeral, but a family memorial will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Girl Scouts USA. A check may be made payable to GSUSA and mailed to GSUSA Fundraising, P.O. Box 5046, New York, NY 10087-5046



