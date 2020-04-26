|
LIPPINCOTT, Anne Smythe Anne Smythe Lippincott passed away at St. Anne's Terrace April 21, 2020. We will communicate a date for her funeral at St. Anne's Church once travel is safe again, for all who wish to attend. Anne was born in Oklahoma City, OK November 6, 1929. Her family moved East during the Great Depression and she was raised primarily in Greenville, SC by her mother's side of the family. She attended Converse College for 2-years and transferred to the University of Georgia where she earned a degree in design with a minor in fine arts. Anne joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority where she made many lifelong friends. At UGA she met a handsome tall Yankee and agreed to accept his Phi Delta Theta pin. She and William Crispin Lippincott were married for 68-years living mostly in Atlanta, with two brief stops in Dublin, GA. Anne was ahead of her time in working out of the home in the 1970s. She was a tour guide for TourGals Atlanta, she worked as a substitute teacher and receptionist at Westminster, and she started her own interior design business, which she continued well into her 70s. She was active well into her 80s playing tennis, travelling the world with her daughter Crispin, and even taking tap dancing classes. Anne will be remembered for her Southern grace, impeccable manners, strength of character, and love for her family and friends. She is survived by her daughters, Crispin Lippincott, Clayton Harvey, son Bill Lippincott, and grandchildren Helen Peterson, Kate Peterson, Abby Lippincott, and Ben Lippincott. She will be missed. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Anne's Terrace, Personal Care, and Hospice for their patience and love of our mother in her last year. If you would like to make a memorial contribution please consider: The Autism Society (https://www.autismsociety-nc.org/) or St. Anne's Church (http://www.saintannes.com/).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020