MABES, Anne Sennette It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Anne Sennette Mabes (69) of Doraville, of natural causes, at her home. Born September 11th, 1949 in South Dakota, she was the daughter of the late M. Dale and Dorothy Sennette. Survivors include her beloved daughter Nicole Bennett, her husband Andy, and cherished grandson Finn. Sisters: Julia Sennette, husband Milan Vancura, Joan Sennette, Clare Sennette-Morris, husband Fred and son Andrew. Ms. Mabes was a talented artist, creating beautiful, hand blown, glass sculptures for the Glass Guild, the shop she and her mother owned. Her ornaments and sculptures were given each year in the Atlanta area and nationwide. She inherited from her father, the love of baseball and reading; a love of nature, birds, and the Gulf beaches from her mother. She played tennis for Lockridge Forest, and passed the love of the game onto her daughter. She will be greatly missed as a mother, sister and friend. Anne had a strong Christian faith and is now at peace from earthly struggles. The family will hold a private service to celebrate her life.