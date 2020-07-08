Anne Malacrea

MALACREA, Anne Seiler Anne Seiler Malacrea, age 80, of Marietta, passed away on July 6, 2020 in Snellville, GA. Anne was born in Wilmington, Delaware to Albert and Mae Seiler on July 6, 1940. She went to school at Ursuline Academy in Wilmington. She married Robert Gordon Malacrea on June 6, 1966 in Wilmington. She graduated from Misericordia University. She was a nurse for several years at Philadelphia General Hospital. She returned to Misericordia University to teach nursing. Anne continued her nursing career at Scottish Rite and Cobb General. Anne got her nursing license to practice in Florida. She would spend her summer months working at Seacamp in Big Pine Key, FL. She also got her license in Little Rock, AK and decided to become a nurse at the hospital where her husband was receiving treatment for cancer. Anne was a trained Ballerina having preformed in several Ballets as the lead including Swan Lake and Giselle. As well as her passion for dance she loved the arts and figure skating. Anne was involved with Corps De Ballet in Atlanta and she was a US Figure Skating judge for over 30 years. Anne was preceded in death by her brother, August Seiler, parents, Albert and Mae Seiler, and Robert Malacrea, her husband of 27 years. Anne is survived by her 2 children. Christine Hatley, her husband Ken Hatley of Dallas, TX. Robert Malacrea and his wife Laurel Malacrea of Snellville, GA. Her step-grandson, Kyle Hatley of Dallas, TX. Anne is also survived my her many grandpets. Visitation will be 5 PM - 7 PM, Thursday July 9, 2020 at H.M. Patterson and Son Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM, on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA, 30305. Christine and Robert wish to extend our sincere thanks to all that helped her these last few months.