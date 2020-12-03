Anne Isbell Mathis, age 97, of Altamonte Springs, Florida passed away on November 27, 2020. A native and long-time resident of Georgia, she relocated to the Orlando, FL area in July 2019 to be near family. She graduated from Decatur High School (1940), B.S. from Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, Georgia (1944). Anne taught school in Fulton County (Roswell High School) and Atlanta City Schools (West Fulton High School, Fulton High School, and Hoke Smith Elementary School). She created the nickname, "Green Hornets" for Roswell High School while teaching and volunteering with the Pep Squad. She was a long-time member of North Springs United Methodist Church in Sandy Springs, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elisha Angus Mathis, Jr., and parents, Charles William Isbell and Clara Mae Daniel Isbell of Decatur, Georgia. She is survived by her son, James A. Mathis (wife Laura), of Orlando, FL, and granddaughter, Angelica Faith Mathis, of Lexington, SC. Funeral services will be held at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors on Saturday, December 5 at 1:00 PM. with long-time friend, Rev. Ed Nash, officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Decatur City Cemetery, Decatur, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 1131, Roswell, GA 30077.