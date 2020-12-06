Anne Murray McCord, 93, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully at Budd Terrace on November 28, 2020.Anne was born on April 30, 1927 in Columbia, South Carolina, to William Scott Murray and Leila Curtis Murray. After graduating from University High School in Columbia, SC, Anne attended the University of South Carolina.On July 24, 1948 Anne was married to Henry Young (Bill) McCord, III in Florence, South Carolina. Following the wedding, she joined Bill by moving in Atlanta. Their son, Henry Young McCord, IV was born in 1949. Anne's days were filled with establishing a home for the three of them, attending services at All Saints Episcopal Church and spending time at the Druid Hills Golf Club where she enjoyed Sunday lunches with her family. She was also a member of the Druid Hills Garden Club. Anne worked in the Pitts Theological Library at Emory University. And she was an avid Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves supporter. Above all, Anne was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother to those who called her 'Mimi'!Anne is survived by her son, Henry Young McCord, IV (Ann Brightwell); grandchildren, Katie McCord Grice (Richard), Hank McCord, V (Kristin), Michael McCord (Jami). Her great-grandchildren are McCord and Preston Grice; Hank VI and Ella Kate McCord; Gracie, Wiley and Tucker McCord. She is also survived by her sister, Leila Kendall of Greenwood, SC. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Young (Bill) McCord, III, on September 21, 1962.A private family service will be held at Westview Cemetery with Dr. G. Gil Watson and Dr. Bill Burch officiating.The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Budd Terrace at Wesley Woods for their constant care and compassion.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to: Budd Terrace, c/o: Elizabeth Eakes, 1833 Clifton Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30329.