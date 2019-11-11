Services
MOORE, Anne Elizabeth "Liz" Anne Elizabeth "Liz" Moore, 64, passed away Nov. 7, at her home in Auburn, GA. Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Phyllis and is survived by her brothers Chip (Anne) and Eric (Victoria) and nephews and nieces: Drew, Jordan, Will and Sarah, whom Liz adored and cherished and they in-turn loved their Aunt Liz and will remember her fondly. Her life will be celebrated at a grave side service at Morningside Cemetery in Rochelle, GA on Nov. 16, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to consider a tribute gift to Children's Health Care of Atlanta Foundation (choa.org/give). Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company", 120 Scenic Hwy. Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 11, 2019
