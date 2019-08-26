|
MORECOCK, Anne Kinney Anne Kinney Morecock passed away peacefully, August 23, 2019 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born December 27, 1937 in Atlanta. Anne was a loving and dedicated aunt, sister, and friend. Anne was a graduate of Grady High School and the University of Georgia. Her professional life included working as a bridal buyer and in better retail stores in Atlanta and Virginia. She spent the last several years at Americasmart in Atlanta selling exclusive furniture and chandeliers. As a cancer survivor, her passion for life was only out matched by her compassion for others, and her faith and family inspired her life, as she inspired all of us. She is survived by her sisters Mary Hay, LaValle Merrifield, and Peggy Webb (and her husband Chuck Webb) along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Life is a path lit only by the light of those we have loved, and Anne's light was one of the brightest. The funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, August 27, at H.M. Patterson's Spring Hill Chapel with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at the historical Westview Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019