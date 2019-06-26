Services
Anne PARSONS Obituary
PARSONS, Anne Taylor Anne Taylor Parsons, 88, Alpharetta, Ga, died June 19, 2019. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Born December 8, 1930, she grew up in Thomasville, Ga.; attended college GSCW, Miledgeville, Ga; employed by FBI, Atlanta, Ga.; part time secretary, John E. Parsons, attorney at law., Alpharetta, Ga. Longtime member Alpharetta First United Methodist Church and disbanded Nancy Norman Circle, Alpharetta, Ga. Survived by devoted husband of 63 years, John E. Parsons, daughters Julie (Robert) Bridges, Bishop, Ga., Ellen (Michael) Fletcher, Danville, Ca., son John E. Parsons, Jr., Kirkland, Wa., 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. Brother, William A. Taylor, III, Indian Harbour Beach, Fl., niece, nephew, cousins, other relatives and friends. The body was cremated and private family services will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, Alpharetta, Ga. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors and Crematory, Roswell, Ga.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 26, 2019
