Anne Smith

Anne Irwin Smith passed away peacefully in Atlanta, Georgia on September 30, 2020. Anne was born in Atlanta, Georgia on May 2, 1929 to Mildred Campbell Irwin and Thomas Jared Irwin. She attended Druid Hills High School and graduated as the valedictorian. Upon graduating high school, Anne attended the University of Georgia on a basketball scholarship and was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She later transferred to and graduated from Agnes Scott College. Anne married Henry Howard Smith, whom she had been dating since high school, in August of 1950. They enjoyed a 66-year marriage together until Henry's passing. Anne will be remembered as a kind and loving person. She was selfless and would do anything for anyone. She was happiest when helping and/or doing for others. Anne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed nature, particularly bird watching, was an excellent cook and had a green thumb. Anne was preceded in death by her parents Mildred Campbell Irwin and Thomas Jared Irwin; her husband Henry Howard Smith; her brother Thomas Jared Irwin Jr.; and her granddaughter Kendall Corrine Smith. She is survived by her sisters, Susan Wilson of Houston, TX and Sandra Irwin of Buford, GA; her daughter Alice Anne McIntyre (Michael), of Jonesboro, GA; grandson Andrew Michael Clark McIntyre of Woodstock, GA; her son Henry Howard Smith III (Julie), grandchildren Gwendalynn Fay Smith and Allecia Marie Smith all of Atlanta; her daughter Ella Smith Tyler (David), grandchildren Christopher Calhoun Tyler and Cameron Smith Tyler all of Atlanta; nephew Andrew Elliott Wilson of Houston, TX and niece Sarah Elizabeth Poulos of Savannah, GA. A graveside service for family will be held at Westview Cemetery on October 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to The Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30309.



