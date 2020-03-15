|
VINCENT, Anne Brooks Anne Brooks Vincent died peacefully at home with family on March 13, 2020, following an 18-month battle with glioblastoma. Born September 27, 1952, in Atlanta, Anne was the first of three daughters of Hubert and Kathryn (Kitty) Brooks. She was predeceased by her parents and by her sister Rebecca Freeman. She is survived by her husband Dick; her son Drew (wife Lara); her sister Karen Graves (husband Charles); and her three step-children Jamie (wife Karen), John (wife Claudia) and Sally Williams (husband Jere). She is also survived by nephews Josh Freeman and Alex Graves, by nieces Katelyn Freeman and Mallory Graves and by five step-grandchildren James Vincent, Emma Williams, Hugh Williams, Jenna Vincent and Neil Vincent. Anne cherished each of them. Anne embraced beauty wherever she could find it. She marveled at the creative process in any medium and in any venue. She was especially inspired by beauty in the visual and tactile world. The harmonious interplay of color, texture and proportion, whether in nature or man-made, triggered Anne's own creative energies. A lifelong learner, Anne wandered and explored, curious about everything the view from the next hilltop, the artifacts in the next museum, the details of a new artistic technique. Following her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Georgia, she channeled her creative energies into commercial and residential interior design, primarily with Hendrick Associates in Atlanta. For the last ten years, as owner of her namesake company, Anne focused on handmade, hand-dyed textiles, creating one-of-a-kind fashion wearables scarves, vests, jackets, wraps and shawls. Her studios in Atlanta and Lake Burton were always cluttered with inspiration, ideas and projects in mid-stream. She loved traveling to craft shows and other outlets across the country to display and sell her products and share ideas with other artists. Anne also embraced the beauty in other people. She believed that the very best collaborations come from teams with diverse talents and differing perspectives. As a result, she made strong partnerships and loyal friendships wherever she went. Whether working on a design team at Hendrick Associates, swatting tennis balls with ALTA friends, serving as an elder on the Property Committee at Trinity Presbyterian Church, chairing the Trinity School Art Auction, serving as President of the Georgia Society of Interior Designers, volunteering at the High Museum, or just swapping ideas with other craftsmen, Anne had a unique gift for finding and bringing out the best in other people. Anne died convinced that an immunotherapy cure for glioblastoma lies just over the horizon. She had hoped to see that cure during her lifetime. But her diagnosis came too late. By the time her tumor was discovered, it was too far advanced for available treatments to keep pace. Anne will continue her fight through the research fund described below. A celebration of Anne's life will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, Anne has encouraged contributions to The Anne Vincent Brain Tumor Research Fund c/o Piedmont Healthcare Foundation, Inc., c/o Kelly Loftin, 2001 Peachtree Road, NE, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2020