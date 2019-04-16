|
LEWIS, Anne Ware Anne Ware Lewis, 56, of Tucker, beloved wife and mother, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born in Savannah, GA, February 28, 1963, she was the daughter of Michael Edward and Elizabeth Powers Ware. Anne graduated from Georgia State Law School with a Juris Doctorate and spent her career as an Attorney with Strickland Brockington Lewis, LLP. In addition to her parents, Anne is survived by her husband, Bradley J. Lewis; sons, Kevin Bradley Lewis and Kyle Patrick Lewis; brother, Michael Ware; sisters, Mary Jacobs and Megan Coomer; and many more loving family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Decatur, GA. Online condolences may be made at www.ASTurner.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2019