South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Avondale/Scottdale Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes
351 N. Clarendon Ave
Scottdale, GA
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Avondale/Scottdale Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes
351 N. Clarendon Ave.
Scottdale, GA
Anne Warner Obituary
WARNER, Anne Christine Home Going Services for Mrs. Annie Christine Warner, age 93, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 11 AM, at the Avondale/Scottdale Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA. Viewing/Visitation on Friday, Dec. 6, from 10 AM - 8 PM, also at the Avondale/Scottdale Chapel. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Rd., College Park, GA. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for more info. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes. (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2019
