|
|
WARNER, Anne Christine Home Going Services for Mrs. Annie Christine Warner, age 93, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 11 AM, at the Avondale/Scottdale Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA. Viewing/Visitation on Friday, Dec. 6, from 10 AM - 8 PM, also at the Avondale/Scottdale Chapel. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Rd., College Park, GA. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for more info. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes. (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2019