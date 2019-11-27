Resources
WILLIAMS, Annelle Annelle Williams, died Sunday, November 10th at Emory Midtown Hospital with family by her side. Born on November 4, 1934 in Vienna, Georgia, Annelle graduated from Cordele High School in 1953. She continued her education at the Atlanta College of Art and spent her life creating and selling beautiful, original art. Annelle married the love of her life, Sam Williams, in 1971 in Cordele, Georgia. Besides being a lifelong artist, Annelle enjoyed sailing, tennis, gardening and volunteering her time. Annelle was preceded in death by her daughter Dessa Lovvorn and her husband Sam Williams. She is survived by her daughters, Teina and Danielle, her grandchildren Kalan (Jeremy), Annie, Rose, Noah, Lucy (Mahmoud), and Suzie and her great-grandchildren Harper, Wyatt, Merit, and Jackson. A memorial service for Annelle will be announced later.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 27, 2019
