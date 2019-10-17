|
LEMONS, Annette H. Mrs. Annette H. Lemons, 75, of Conyers, GA passed Friday, October 11, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 18, 2019 at New Life Church, 3592 Flat Shoals Rd., Decatur, GA 30034. Pastor Marlin D. Harris, Senior Pastor. Interment at Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Dr., Lithonia, GA 30058. Visitation is 10:00 AM-8:00 PM TODAY at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Family Hour 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 17, 2019