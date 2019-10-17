Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
New Life Church
3592 Flat Shoals Rd.
Decatur, GA
View Map
Annette Lemons Obituary
LEMONS, Annette H. Mrs. Annette H. Lemons, 75, of Conyers, GA passed Friday, October 11, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 18, 2019 at New Life Church, 3592 Flat Shoals Rd., Decatur, GA 30034. Pastor Marlin D. Harris, Senior Pastor. Interment at Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Dr., Lithonia, GA 30058. Visitation is 10:00 AM-8:00 PM TODAY at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Family Hour 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 17, 2019
