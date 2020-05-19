Resources
Annette Pryor

PRYOR (ARNOLD), Annette Annette Arnold Pryor, born Jan. 13, 1947 to William Henry and Willie Mae Arnold in Newnan, GA. She moved to Atlanta to live with her uncle and aunt. She attended Apex Beauty School, was an active member of Providence Baptist Church and became world class in the kitchen! She worked with Uptown Coiffures in Buckhead, impacted every life you touched, absolutely loved children and they loved her. On May 11, 2020, a beautiful light was not extinguished but ascended to Heaven. Annette was preceded in death by her parents, William Arnold and Willie Mae Worthen. Mourning her passing are her life companion, Michael Redding, daughters, Teresa Pryor and Cheryl Clemmons, son Michael E. Redding, II, brothers, Jesse (Sharon) Arnold and William K. (Sylvia) Arnold, nieces, nephew, great-nieces and nephews and a host of other loving family and friends. The visitation will be held today at Providence Baptist Church, 1773 Hawthorne Ave, College Park, GA from 1 PM - 4 PM. No viewing will be allowed after 4 PM. Face masks should be worn.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2020
