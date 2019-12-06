Services
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
01 Jackson St. NE
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
101 Jackson St. NE
Annette Winfrey Obituary
WINFREY (JENKINS), Annette Funeral service for Mrs. Annette Jenkins Winfrey will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St. NE, Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, Ph.D., pastor, officiating. Ms. Winfrey is survived by her son, Johnathan (Leneithra) Winfrey; two granddaughters, and a host of other relatives and friends. Entombment, Westview Cemetery Abbey. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 10 a.m. Mrs. Winfrey may be viewed at our chapel on Friday, Dec. 6, from 10 AM - 7 PM. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St. SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2019
