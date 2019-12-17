Services
BAUGHMAN (RAWLS), Annie Laura "Lala" Baughman, Annie Laura Rawls "Lala" age 99, of Union City, formerly of Marietta, passed away Dec. 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Baughman and parents Grace and Polhill Rawls. Survivors include daughter, Ann Trimble (Cameron) and grandsons, Eric Jones and Kyle Jones. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM, on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Virginia Highland Church, 743 Virginia Avenue NE, Atlanta. The family will receive guests at their home following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Paralyzed Veterans (PVA.org) or Our House Atlanta (ourhousega.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 17, 2019
